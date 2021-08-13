First Technology receives Lenovo awards

At the recent Southern Africa Channel Awards 2021, Lenovo celebrated its channel partners in southern Africa, all of whom play a part in Lenovo’s successful journey. The awards spanned across multiple categories, including individuals who were also recognised.

First Technology was the proud recipient of the prestigious Intelligent Devices Group (IDG) – Platinum Partner of the Year award. This award recognises the Platinum Partner with the highest year-on-year commercial revenue growth and revenue generated for the current year.

First Technology would like to thank its team for the hard work, dedication and professionalism that has contributed towards this achievement and, of course, its customers for their continued support.

The award reconfirms First Technology’s continued commitment and investment to its partnership with Lenovo. First Technology is grateful to Lenovo for its recognition and looks forward to continue achieving success in the years to come.