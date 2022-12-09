BCX joins 5G race with Nungu Mine project

Telkom-owned BCX is vying for a piece of the 5G market, partnering with Huawei and MPI Mining Solutions in bringing solutions derived from the next-generation technology to Nungu Mine in Witbank.

The project will allow Nungu Mine to have wireless connectivity, data analytics and automation that enables video monitoring via drone technology, integrated connectivity with handheld devices and tablets, as well as a facial recognition proximity detection system.

The move by BCX and its partners comes as more telco entities are making an aggressive play in SA’s increasingly growing 5G market.

BCX’s parent company recently upped the ante in 5G deployment, as the telephony group sees opportunities in smart cities, healthcare and manufacturing.

Vodacom, MTN and data-only network Rain are also active participants in SA’s 5G ecosystem, as businesses look to unlock new opportunities.

In the case of BCX and its project at Nungu Mine, Neo Phukubje, managing executive at BCX Wireless Solutions, says the deployment of 5G-enabled technologies is set to radically enhance the mine’s operational efficiencies and safety.

“This is a game-changer for the entire industry and the hundreds of thousands of people it employs.

“As proven with this launch, wireless technology can be harnessed in powerful ways that make a lasting difference. It builds on our confidence and excitement to work in partnership with all industries − from finance, aviation and agriculture, to healthcare − so they too can benefit from becoming 5G-enabled, fully-integrated and connected to a new world of infinite possibilities.”

The project at Nungu Mine consists of two phases: aboveground and underground.

In phase one, BCX deployed 5G-enabled cameras at critical points at the mine to provide proximity detection, enabled by IOT sensors and digital processing technologies; and a stockpiling monitoring system, enabled by footage collected via drones and processed via a computing system.

In addition, it enables in-car connectivity to monitor driver fatigue; collision prevention to minimise the number of incidents and collisions; and a pedestrian protection system, facilitating the safety and monitoring of miners on-site.

“These technologies are bringing smart mining in South Africa to life, enhancing their ability to monitor the mines on a 24-hour basis, enhancing the security and safety of employees, and increasing productivity, while actively minimising incidents at the mines,” says BCX.

Phase two of the project, BCX says, will see the extension of connectivity underground to ensure a fully-connected smart mine that will increase security, with supply motion sensors that trigger an alarm, allowing the mine’s control room to effectively monitor underground activity.

Frenndy Wang, channel department director at Huawei South Africa’s Enterprise Division, notes that in addition to improved safety and operational efficiency, “another differentiator is that 5G allows for AI-based real-time data analytics − a key to smart mining”.

“Data is a valuable asset for miners, enabling ’data-driven decision-making’ in the critical mining environment. 5G connectivity will make the South African mining sector globally competitive.

“We are excited about working together with our partners, like BCX, to drive digital transformation in the mining sector, which is such a crucial industry in the economy.”

Gert Venter, commercial manager at MPI Mining Solutions, adds: “The importance placed on the partner ecosystem in the project helped develop vital innovations in safety. This includes 5G-enabled proximity alert between two heavy vehicles for collision prevention, which can mean the difference between life and death.”