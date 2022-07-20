Rubrik Security Cloud secures data across enterprise, cloud, SaaS

Geralt, Pixabay.

Rubrik, the zero trust data security company, has announced Rubrik Security Cloud to secure customers’ data, wherever it lives, across enterprise, cloud and SaaS.

Despite investments in infrastructure security tools, cyber criminals are still getting through to the data. "It’s time for a new approach," says Rubrik, clarifying that "the next frontier in cyber security pairs the investments in infrastructure security with data security, giving companies security from the point of data."

Russell Daly, Vendor Alliance Manager: Rubrik at Exclusive Networks Africa, which distributes Rubrik throughout sub-Saharan Africa, adds: “Data is the most important aspect of your computing systems and the ultimate reason for their existence. With the rise of ransomware, the need for secure backup is more critical than ever. Rubrik has opened up conversations around air-gapped data protection, isolated recovery and data observability to defend against ransomware and other threats.”

Rubrik Security Cloud delivers three unique capabilities:

Data resilience: Safeguards data by providing immutable, logically air-gapped data protection with multi-factor authentication-based access control.

Safeguards data by providing immutable, logically air-gapped data protection with multi-factor authentication-based access control. Data observability: Continuously monitors risks and investigates threats to data, including ransomware monitoring and investigation powered by machine learning to detect data anomalies, encryptions, deletions and modifications; sensitive data monitoring to find and classify the most sensitive data and assess exfiltration risk; and threat monitoring and hunting to identify indicators of compromise and find the last known clean copy of data.

Continuously monitors risks and investigates threats to data, including ransomware monitoring and investigation powered by machine learning to detect data anomalies, encryptions, deletions and modifications; sensitive data monitoring to find and classify the most sensitive data and assess exfiltration risk; and threat monitoring and hunting to identify indicators of compromise and find the last known clean copy of data. Data recovery: Quickly contains threats and recovers data, whether it’s a file, application data or a mass recovery for the entire organisation. Rubrik’s new threat containment capability quarantines malware and restricts user access to infected data to support safer recovery.

As organisations continue to struggle with cyber attacks that compromise data, Rubrik also launched its Data Security Command Center to easily assess whether data is safe and capable of being recovered from a cyber attack. Now, customers can see which data is at risk and get recommendations to make their data more secure.

“Every company in the world is vulnerable as cyber criminals get more savvy every day,” said Bipul Sinha, Rubrik CEO and co-founder. “With Rubrik Security Cloud, we are strengthening customers' defences so they can secure their business across enterprise, cloud and SaaS workloads. Our data security platform enables our customers to defend their data, recover quickly and prevail in this new cyber landscape.”

Research and development fuels additional capabilities

As part of data observability, Sensitive Data Discovery for Microsoft 365 discovers and classifies sensitive data within Microsoft 365 to better assess risk and help maintain compliance with regulations.

These latest integrations build on the joint collaboration between Rubrik and Microsoft. Last year, Rubrik Cloud Vault built on Microsoft Azure was launched to help customers better defend against cyber attacks using a fully managed, secure and isolated cloud vault service. Since launch, Rubrik has seen strong demand for Rubrik Cloud Vault across key industries, including healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, government and financial services as customers build zero trust solutions to defend against and recover from ransomware.

Werner Vorster, Country Manager at Rubrik, adds: “Organisations are operating in increasingly complex multicloud systems, as well as hybrid cloud environments where data is stored inside and outside the network’s perimeter. This is why Rubrik’s Security Cloud, with its ability to secure data, wherever it resides, is such a key security offering. Rubrik offers enterprises automated air-gapped backups for on-premises, multicloud and SaaS environments that can’t be modified, deleted or encrypted.”

Rubrik Security Cloud is available now and new enhancements will be available in the months ahead.

