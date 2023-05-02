eBook: Securing devices, data at the edge of the network

New normal for network security

In our digitally transformed world, best practices for network security have shifted. From fixed locations to vehicle fleets to widespread IOT devices, enterprises and agencies today have many challenges to consider, including:

Widely distributed network’s edge;

Extensive use of broadband and LTE networks;

Pervasive IOT;

Evolved intrusion tactics;

Rise of direct-to-internet traffic;

Dangerous activity on guest and employee WiFi;

Protecting sensitive personal information; and

Regulations based on industry and government standards.

Goals of network security

At its core, network security is about confidentiality, integrity and availability, also known as the CIA triad. An organisation’s security strategy should address all three of these concepts as they seek to secure assets, locations and information.

Confidentiality – Preventing sensitive information from reaching the wrong people.

Integrity – Upholding the consistency, accuracy and trustworthiness of data over its entire life cycle.

Availability – Ensuring constant network uptime for people, places and things.

