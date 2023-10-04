Liquid SA provides early-stage tech training

Youths participating in Liquid SA’s youth empowerment programme, in partnership with Forge Academy.

For the next iteration of its youth empowerment programme, Liquid Intelligent Technologies SA plans to train 40 youths in emerging tech skills, such as artificial intelligence (AI).

This, as the empowerment programme shifts focus from technical training in smartphone and tablet repairs, to the field of AI.

In a statement, Liquid SA says the next cohort will delve into AI fundamentals, robotics, coding and machine learning. The goal is to equip the young people with the knowledge and skills needed to tackle real-world challenges in innovative ways.

The next version of the empowerment programme starts in November, according to the company.

“The Liquid SA Youth Empowerment Programme is aimed at equipping young people with the skills and support they need to become successful entrepreneurs in their communities and to empower them for the continent’s digital future,” says Deon Geyser, CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies SA.

“Supporting skills development among unemployed youth is vital to improving the unemployment rate in our country and fulfilling our goal of leaving no African behind.

“The latest iteration offers specialised technical training in smartphone and tablet repairs, fostering expertise in cutting-edge technology. Moreover, it goes beyond technical skills by offering personal development mentorship, enabling participants to grow professionally and personally.”

Training and upskilling local youth in skills for a digital future has been a focus for government and private sector organisations.

A study by the International Finance Corporation shows that by 2030, approximately 230 million jobs across the African continent will require some level of digital skills, creating the potential for 650 million training opportunities and an estimated $130 billion market.

Through its initiative, Liquid SA says it aims to empower young people by providing them with comprehensive technical training, personal development mentorship and coaching to unlock entrepreneurship opportunities.

The company recently ran its empowerment programmein Phokeng, Rustenburg and Gauteng, benefitting 40 young South Africans. It was run in partnership with Forge Academy and the Royal Bafokeng Enterprise Development Centre.

Liquid SA states 20 youths underwent training in Phokeng, while another 20 were part of the programme in Gauteng.

The initiative also offers a start-up package, providing a small business grant to participants with business plans that show the potential of being realised into real-world solutions.

Liquid says it intends to extend similar programmes throughout the country.