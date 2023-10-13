CyberArk named a privileged identity management leader by independent research firm

The CyberArk Identity Security Platform received the top score in the Current Offering category.

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the identity security company, today announced it has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave: Privileged Identity Management, Q4 2023.(1)

The CyberArk Identity Security Platform received the top score in the Current Offering category. CyberArk also had the highest possible scores in 16 criteria, including: least privilege access, just-in-time access, development and DevOps support, threat detection and response, innovation and partner ecosystem.

According to the report: “CyberArk offers the greatest breadth and depth of privileged management capabilities of the vendors evaluated, with particularly strong differentiators in credential management (for both human and machine identities) and DevOps pipeline integration.” The report also stated: “Additionally, CyberArk has announced plans to release its own secure enterprise browser by the end of 2023 – another user option for launching secure privileged sessions.”

Centred on intelligent privilege controls, the CyberArk Identity Security Platform seamlessly secures human and machine identities accessing workloads from hybrid to multicloud, and flexibly automates the identity life cycle all with continuous threat detection and prevention – protecting organisations’ identities and most critical assets by enabling zero trust and enforcing least privilege.

“CyberArk’s recognition as a leader in the Forrester PIM Wave reinforces for us our alignment with key market requirements identified in the report, including the importance of evolving PIM solutions to address increasingly complex and distributed IT environments in which all identities – human and machine – become targeted and vulnerable,” said Matt Cohen, CEO, CyberArk. “We consider our approach to PIM as a distinct advantage for customers and partners. We continue to drive innovation across our PIM as a service and self-hosted offerings with a strong and differentiated roadmap that we believe is critical to evolving zero trust strategies.”

To download a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave: Privileged Identity Management, Q4 2023, visit https://www.cyberark.com/forrester-2023-pim.

(1) The Forrester Wave: Privileged Identity Management, Q4 2023 by Geoff Cairns, October 11, 2023