BCX comes on board as thought leader for ITWeb BPM & Automation 2022

Local tech giant BCX has come on board as thought leader sponsor for the ITWeb BPM & Automation Summit 2022, being held on 29 June at The Maslow in Sandton.

According to BCX, it came on board the event because the future is automation and the future is now. One of the company’s strengths, it says, lies in intelligent automation, so the event was a good fit. “As businesses prioritise automating processes, BCX will continue to strengthen its capability to help them achieve this.”

Organisations are adopting intelligent automation capabilities, particularly robotic process automation, or RPA, to help them leap into other digital enablers and reap the benefits of an automation-enabled transformation. “While the starting point is process standardisation and business optimisation, the end result could lead to cognitive analytics and machine learning too,” the company adds.

For BCX, it’s all about the intelligence collated in enabling and automating processes, and the company has an extensive automation offering to assist its clients with the digitalisation of their businesses, from conducting opportunity assessments to building a targeted portfolio of processes that yield high value in return.

Speaking of why events of this nature are important for SA, BCX says the event will be attended by a wide range of businesses across a broad range of functions, including, but not limited to, chiefs, vice-presidents, general managers, directors, heads of departments, senior managers, managers, supervisors and many more. “The summit will connect leaders in the development of intelligent automation solutions with the leaders in the business of automation.”

ITWeb BPM & Automation Summit Join us at the ITWeb BPM & Automation Summit to interact with the largest gathering of qualified end-users of business process management, automation and robotic process automation professionals. The event will feature a range of topics and case studies presented by top experts, and is a must for anyone who is looking at adopting and implementing technological solutions to help with their hyper-automation journeys. For more information, and to register, click here.

BCX says it identifies opportunities such as the summit to connect with SA's leaders in the business of automation.

Delegates attending the event will get to chat to BCX to gain an understanding of how the company works as a partner for intelligent automation solutions, and how it can guide them through traversing across various maturity levels of automation.

Moreover, attendees will also hear about the potential business use cases for adopting emerging technologies such as intelligent automation beyond the expected, repetitive tasks, such as transactional processing, document and forms processing from manual to digital, data transfer between systems and service operations.

“BCX challenges the status quo in business processes, from simplifying operations and delivering innovative and market-leading solutions, to streamlining cross-functional processes and enhancing the customer experience,” the company adds.

In ending, BCX says it continues to drive its strategy to invest in high-quality growth and driving operational sustainability through various strategic initiatives. “Our innovative and collaborative approach leverages on our digital capabilities to guide businesses in their digital transformation journeys to deliver specific, optimal business outcomes.”