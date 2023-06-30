Boost your business with Obsidian Systems – your AWS Cloud billing partner

With the rise of cloud-based technology, businesses are increasingly shifting towards scalable services and AWS Cloud is at the forefront of this movement. However, navigating the new billing models can be intimidating. That's where Obsidian Systems steps in – we make the transition smooth, switching from credit card payments to a more manageable monthly billing system.

Are you currently using a credit card to pay for your AWS services and experiencing the impact of exchange rates from the South African rand to the US dollar? Fortunately, you no longer have to deal with unknown fluctuations on your statements when it comes to international billing. Obsidian Systems provides a solution, offering monthly billing services specifically for the South African AWS market.

Industry expert Gartner highlights the importance of cost visibility and tracking in cloud-based workloads. With our advanced billing system, you'll have a precise understanding of your spend, allowing for more accurate budgeting and financial planning.

Choose Obsidian Systems for your cloud billing needs and enjoy these added benefits:

Extended payment terms: No more immediate purchases; with our extended 30-day payment terms, your procurement team can better manage budgets and finances. B-BBEE compliance: Your company benefits by procuring from a level one B-BBEE partner, promoting inclusivity and diversity in South Africa. Detailed reporting: We are able to assist you with more comprehensive, customised reports that help you track and manage your cloud billing usage effectively, on request. Expertise: With over 28 years of experience, we've been assisting businesses, from start-ups to corporate giants, with their retail software needs. Well-architected reviews: Our advanced partner experts will review your cloud environment against best-practice standards, ensuring optimal architecture, support and maintenance. Local support: As your partner, we're your first point of contact for any technical, billing or subscription issues, escalating to AWS when needed. Service level agreements (SLAs): With Obsidian, you have the option to take out an SLA. We'll manage your environment, monitor alerts and ensure a healthy cloud environment.

Reduce the risk of uncontrolled payments while maintaining better control of your cloud migration strategy. Make the move to Obsidian Systems' cloud billing services today.

Sign-up now for simple AWS billing with Obsidian Systems now. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8T3KWGB

For more information, go to: https://obsidian.co.za/areas/smarterplatforms/