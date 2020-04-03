BBD achieves AWS Well-Architected Partner status

To strengthen and extend their cloud services, BBD has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Well-Architected Partner status, recognising their ability to provide specialised demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success through highly resilient and sustainable solutions on the AWS cloud.

Part of the Well-Architected Framework, the programme is designed to enable APN (AWS Partner Network) Consulting Partners to establish good architectural habits, eliminate risk and quickly respond to changes affecting the design, application and workloads through Well-Architected reviews. As an AWS Consulting, Cloud Front and now Well-Architected Partner, BBD offers a host of transformative cloud services, which differentiates them as an AWS partner of choice for organisations looking to migrate, re-host or re-architect their applications on the cloud.

The reviews are structured around five core pillars: operational excellence, cost optimisation, performance efficiency, reliability and security. They enable BBD to quickly assess which pillars are not up to standard in new cloud solution client environments, while allowing them to ensure that their implemented solutions continue to utilise best-of-breed practices and meet the highest level of reliability.

Dieter Rosch, BBD’s executive head of cloud, explains that joining the Well-Architected Programme was a proud moment for BBD because “it showcases our deep AWS expertise as well as our ability to deliver seamless solutions”.

BBD’s suite of cloud services includes distributed architectures and patterns through custom accelerators, containerisation and migration of existing workloads, CI/CD pipeline modernisation, proof of concept as a service as well as infrastructure-as-code and pattern automation.