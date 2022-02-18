Epson Moverio BT-350 AR smart glasses: Experiencing is clearly believing

Augment your reality

Our eyes are remarkable instruments, but they have one major drawback: they can only see what’s physically there. In our increasingly data-rich world, that’s no longer always enough. Being able to overlay key data – in graphical or text form – on the physical reality can add value, entertainment or educational potential.

By fusing cutting-edge hardware with intuitive software, they can transform and deepen your experience of the world around you so that you can learn, do or enjoy more through augmented reality (AR).

Not virtual; augmented

Unlike virtual reality (VR) – which is effectively the creation of compelling yet imaginary spaces and objects – AR adds real data to the real world. It’s a deeply empowering technology that enables remote communication of mission-critical data. As such, it has almost infinite applications.

The answer is clear

A key test for AR is that it must not block or detract from the visuals of the real world. Rather, it adds information that is not otherwise available. Examples might be a technician working remotely to repair, say, a digital printing press. A connected colleague can send her the wiring schematics or exploded diagrams of the faulty part, which can then be overlaid on the actual press to enable rapid diagnostics and repairs of even highly complex devices. There are also clearly medical and surgical applications – if you like, another kind of very complicated ‘machine’ that might need to be ‘repaired’.

The dual binocular vision – with each lens having its own display that’s projected precisely into your field of view for exceptional stereoscopic content viewing.

Advanced hardware

The flexibility of these Epson smart glasses is enhanced by their adjustable design, while charging for prolonged use is made easy by the optional USB docking system. The Si-OLED display offers exceptional clarity – even in bright light. As mentioned, transparency is key – smart glasses should augment reality, not obstruct it.

These smart glasses from Epson also feature motion sensors to track your movements when you’re wearing them, plus a high-resolution camera to facilitate complete immersion in 360D apps and support hands-free applications. Whether working or playing, this enables manual, tactile engagement with real-world objects during AR experiences. It’s this blending of reality and augmented reality that adds so much value to the Moverio BT-350 experience.

Sophisticated yet accessible software

Hardware is only half the story, of course. Epson Moverio BT-350 smart glasses also pack the necessary software to make them indispensable as wearable tech. The entire experience is built on the Moverio OS platform – an open development environment that lends itself to software and app development opportunities.

Sharing content to and from these Epson smart glasses is made easy by the seamless wireless and Bluetooth connectivity. In fact, it’s hard to imagine a more powerful tool in such a lightweight and ergonomically accommodating format.

Looking to a sustainable future

In all our solutions, Kemtek is looking to enhance the degree of sustainability we offer. We’re therefore delighted to report that the Moverio BT-350 smart glasses are recyclable. They’re a glimpse of the future that takes nothing away from the viability of tomorrow.

The reality of augmentation

While smart glasses may seem like something out of a sci-fi movie – until you try them – companies just like yours are already successfully using them to enhance their service offering or providing highly cost-effective training to their technical staff. For examples of the power of augmented reality, read our real-world case studies.

Watch the Epson Moverio BT-350 smart glasses in action:

