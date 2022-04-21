Netsurit launches first and only on-demand digital transformation solution with return on innovation guarantee

Leading global IT and digital transformation managed service provider Netsurit today announced the launch of Netsurit Innovate.

Netsurit Innovate is a game-changing subscription service that enables organisations to continuously identify, prioritise and implement business process automation and digital transformation initiatives. Netsurit’s first and only “return on innovation” guarantee and on-demand experts eliminate risk and enable teams to move at the speed of modern business.

According to Deloitte, 87% of companies think digital will disrupt their industry, but only 44% are prepared. Organisations struggle with digital transformation for several reasons, including:

High risk of failure;

Lack of resources and digital transformation expertise; and

Challenges adopting technology.

According to Gartner, talent shortages are the biggest barrier to emerging technologies adoption. IT executives cited talent availability as the main adoption risk factor for the majority of IT automation technologies (75%).

Netsurit Innovate helps organisations overcome the challenges of innovation and digital transformation. Netsurit Innovate provides scalable access to a team of business analysts, data analysts, architects, developers, QA specialists, UI/UX engineers, AI/ML specialists and integration experts to:

Design and build apps, integrations, data models, dashboards and automated business process flows;

Deliver rapid innovation through low code/no-code tools you already have; and

Amplify the effectiveness of teams and allow organisations to say “yes” to more innovation projects.

“Netsurit Innovate enables companies to overcome the challenges of implementing innovation and digital transformation initiatives,” says Andrew Cohen, Managing Director at Netsurit Automate. “Because it is delivered as an affordable and on-demand subscription service, organisations of all sizes can accelerate their digital transformation, automation and innovation initiatives.”

Netsurit Innovate takes the risk out of digital transformation initiatives through the industry’s first and only “return on innovation” guarantee. The guarantee ensures that every subscriber achieves a positive ROI, eliminating all risk.

Netsurit Innovate starts with an initial assessment or workshop to help organisations uncover opportunities to automate and modernise their business. The Netsurit team is skilled at quickly assessing and then implementing projects that maximise the value of clients’ existing technology investments. For instance, we work with existing Microsoft investments in order to leverage current technology stacks and reduce costs. Netsurit then continuously implements prioritised initiatives based on business goals and measures ongoing “return on innovation”.

“Netsurit has had a unique focus on innovation since we were founded more than 20 years ago,” says Orrin Klopper, Netsurit CEO. “We developed Netsurit Innovate to help organisations access the resources and expertise they need to thrive in this time of massive digital disruption and fundamental change in the way work gets done in the modern workplace.”