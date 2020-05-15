WCape offers free digital, tech support to SMEs

The Western Cape’s Department of Economic Development and Tourism (DEDAT) is invitingsmall, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) to register for its Tech Volunteer programme.

This follows its call last week, urging the province’s digital and technology industry to volunteer for the programme, which aims to match experts with small businesses that require digital expertise.

In a statement, the DEDAT says it wants to assist small businesses in distress by matching them with tech sector experts and offer them sessions of free advisory practical tech and digital-related support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our expert volunteers can advise businesses on a range of topics, from setting up a Web presence to understanding online inventory management, digital marketing and even advice on how to digitise operations.

“It is important to emphasise this is a voluntary initiative, and that support is being provided through the goodwill of the tech sector.

“Each business owner will receive a free two-hour session with one of the volunteer experts, following which any further support will need to be negotiated independently, and will fall outside of this initiative.”

Interested SMMEs can apply via the JUMP for entrepreneurs’ app, which is available and free to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

In addition, any digital and technology experts that would like to volunteer can submit details via this link and will be contacted by DEDAT to get started:

For more information on the Tech Volunteer programme, click here or e-mail dedat.broadband@westerncape.gov.za.