ThycoticCentrify’s latest version of Privilege Manager enhances flexibility for diverse enterprise environments

ThycoticCentrify, a leading provider of cloud identity security solutions formed by the merger of privileged access management (PAM) leaders Thycotic and Centrify, today announced new capabilities that reduce risks associated with over-privileged users in diverse enterprise environments.

Thycotic Privilege Manager provides granular access controls for endpoint privilege management through privilege elevation and delegation management (PEDM). For organisations that manage a variety of privileged users, business units and connected technologies, the latest release increases management flexibility while ensuring consistent security standards throughout the enterprise.

New Privilege Manager features include:

Targeted computer groups: Enterprises can now segment computer groups and restrict administrators to manage policies and view passwords only for the group to which they are assigned, adhering to least privilege best practices and decreasing risk. Administrators can easily see which groups they belong to.

Expanded SAML capabilities: Privilege Manager now allows multiple Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) providers to be configured at the same time so that different areas of the organisation can federate access in different ways (for example, Okta for marketing and sales, Microsoft for support, etc).

“No enterprise is alike in the way they organise their privileged users or choose to connect their IT systems,” said Richard Wang, Director of Product Management at ThycoticCentrify. “With these enhancements to Privilege Manager, enterprises now have more freedom to choose the structure and technologies that work best for them, while maintaining the highest levels of security and compliance.”

To support enterprise productivity, Privilege Manager provides users just-in-time, just-enough access to IT systems based on granular allow and deny policies. Enterprises can ensure all workstations adhere to a least privilege policy by removing local administrator rights that attract cyber criminals.

More information and a free 30-day trial of Privilege Manager are available at https://thycotic.com/products/privilege-manager/.