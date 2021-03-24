Nkgwete IT Solutions achieves ISO 45001:2018 certification

Nkgwete IT Solutions is proud to announce its achievement of ISO 45001:2018 certification for its Occupational Health and Safety (OH&S) management system.



ISO 45001:2018 certification is awarded to organisations that demonstrate systemically safe and healthy workplaces, in the interests of creating an environment that minimises injury and ill health, and that demonstrate a proactive approach to workplace health and safety.

ISO 45001:2018 verifies Occupational Health and Safety standard management systems that take a preventative approach to minimise injury to employees, address workplace hazards and implement risk management systems that address occupational health and safety non-compliances through its systemic processes.



It is Nkgwete’s second ISO certification, with the organisation having achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification in 2018 for its commitment to quality, service excellence and continuous improvement.

ISO 45001:2018 certification is achieved when an organisation demonstrates a commitment to continuous improvement of Occupational Health and Safety standards that meets legal requirements and achieves its occupational health and safety objectives.



Nkgwete has undertaken to ensure all employees are aware of occupational risk and injury, and ensures they take an active role in minimising risk for themselves and their colleagues. The implementation of Nkgwete’s Occupational Health and Safety standards has minimised downtime and operational disruption.

Nkgwete Chief Executive Officer Siddika Osman comments: “We are immensely proud of our commitment to creating a safe workplace for our employees as they seek to exceed customer expectations. The wellbeing of our employees is a cornerstone of Nkgwete’s service delivery model, and we are grateful to our Occupational Health and Safety Team’s hard work and their ongoing commitment to continuous improvement.”

