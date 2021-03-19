Enabling entrepreneurs on E-commerce Day

The first E-commerce Day, an initiative to support and help grow South Africa's online retail sector, took place on 10 March 2021. Xneelo was there to support these entrepreneurs with insightful help and advice. We also launched our first free e-book.

An entrepreneur’s guide to going digital

Together with Heavy Chef, we’ve compiled our most helpful advice on how to craft your brand, build your Web site and create content. We cover everything from sharing your content, expanding your reach and connecting the dots, one step at a time.

Ready to start reading? Download ‘An entrepreneur’s guide to going digital’.

E-commerce Day 2021

Ecommerce.co.za was launched last year with the vision of growing the e-commerce industry in South Africa. Together with various partners like uAfrica, DHL, PayFast, bidorbuy, E-commerce Day provided entrepreneurs with access to e-commerce related podcasts, webinars, helpful resources and funding opportunities. Xneelo was one of 50 industry partners to participate.

Through the useful resources provided, entrepreneurs are enabled to start or expand their online businesses. Over 3 000 participants from all over the country took part in the inaugural E-commerce Day.

In 2020, South Africans realised the power of e-commerce and this trend to move online has only been fast-tracked. Not everyone is prepared for this shift, which is why initiatives like E-commerce Day are so important: enabling up-and-coming entrepreneurs with the necessary support networks.

E-commerce Day was followed with significant media exposure and was reported on by BizCommunity, Daily Maverick, NSBC, Moneyweb, Ventureburn and ITWeb, among others.

If you’d like to catch up on all the activity that took place on E-commerce Day, you can search for the #EcommerceDay2021 hashtag on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook, or visit Ecommerce.co.za.

