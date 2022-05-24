NEC XON, Mimecast partner for SADC’s best e-mail security

From left: Kevin Smith, Head of Cyber Security at NEC XON and Collin Kunene, Channel Director at Mimecast South Africa.

NEC XON has partnered with Mimecast to complete its turnkey cyber security offering to South African organisations with secure e-mail platform, integration and managed cyber security services.

Mimecast is recognised by analysts and customers as one of the world’s top e-mail security and cyber resilience companies.

“E-mail security is still one of the most important cyber security and data protection controls,” says Kevin Smith, Head of Cyber Security at NEC XON. “It is a significant contributor among the complete managed cyber security services that NEC XON offers. Others include network security, SIEM (security incident and event management), XDR (extended detection and response), vulnerability management and awareness as our focus controls.

Mimecast provides targeted threat protection, world-class archiving, open APIs and native integration for the latest threat intelligence. It helps solve the number one attack vector – e-mail – while integrating brand protection, security awareness training, web security, compliance and other essential capabilities.

Gartner has named Mimecast a leader in the Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving for the seventh time, based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision.[1]

Radicati Group named Mimecast a Top Player for Secure Email Gateway. SC Magazine gave it five stars for Email Security Group Test three times in a row. Frost & Sullivan expects Mimecast to ride the wave of the cloud migration of e-mail security while the company acts as a close partner with cloud e-mail services, specifically Microsoft Office 365 and Google G-Suite that meets customers’ needs for complementary security, archiving, backup and continuity services.

“New research from Mimecast found that 55% of South African organisations expect increasingly sophisticated attacks to be their biggest security challenge in the next year. New hybrid ways of working have also contributed to an increase in the number of connected devices and remote workers, leading to a larger attack surface, a greater need for education around threats and a need for more advanced security. At the same time, we continue to see a shortage of cyber security skills across the globe, making it increasingly difficult for lean security teams to stay ahead of cyber threats. Organisations need a partner that can easily integrate solutions into their existing IT infrastructure and manage all of their security needs. That’s why we chose NEC XON as one of our partners,” says Collin Kunene, Channel Director at Mimecast South Africa.

“E-mail is a highly relevant cyber security control that can eliminate much risk if matured quickly and managed consistently,” says Smith.

“Their integrations are the tightest and most complete we’ve seen, which means customers get robust end-to-end control across the entire threat landscape. It makes the process of connecting the various applications easy and that’s important to help mitigate ongoing threats, emerging vectors and corporate risk.”

In addition to cross-system integrations, NEC XON helps customers identify e-mail security flows and processes so they can make informed architecture and policy decisions. It provides system engineering services to rearchitect these where necessary. NEC XON also helps customers manage their e-mail chain of custody archives.

“Most organisations, faced with a critical skills shortage, need to maximise the world-class technologies they either already have in place or want to acquire,” says Smith. “That’s what we help them do, achieve the cyber security outcomes they need to mitigate risk, ensure compliance and protect their people, their data and their business.”

[1] Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving; Michael Hoeck, Jeff Vogel, Chandra Mukhyala, January 24, 2022