James Hickman appointed Acting Executive: Altron Karabina

James Hickman.

James Hickman, formerly Head of Sales, Solutioning and Marketing has been appointed as the new Acting Executive at Altron Karabina, effective 3 October 2022. Hickman’s appointment follows the Altron Group’s recent announcement that Altron Karabina Managing Director Collin Govender had been additionally appointed Managing Director of Altron Systems Integration.

Hickman has filled the role of Head of Sales, Solutioning and Marketing for Altron Karabina since joining the business in August 2019 and was instrumental in the successful turnaround of Altron Karabina driven by the former MD Govender.

Altron Group believes the appointment places Altron Karabina in highly capable hands as it positions itself to continue on its upward trajectory because of Hickman’s obsessive focus on ensuring Altron Karabina delivers value through client-focused outcomes and operational excellence, ensuring the business delivers innovation that matters.

Hickman, who has been an integral part of Govender’s leadership team, says he is confident about taking the business to the next level. “It’s been a privilege to be part of the leadership team in this turnaround so far and I am excited about the next chapter in our story, as we take the foundation that we have built and leverage this to build value for our customers, and partner with Microsoft to help build the future of businesses, their communities and South Africa,” he says.

Hickman, who attained an MBA from GIBS Business School, was MD of the South Africa Qlik Master Reseller before joining Altron Karabina. Prior to that, he enjoyed a 13-year career at Microsoft, culminating in his role as Enterprise Sales Director.