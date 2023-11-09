BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Companies
Sectors
Outsourcing and Managed Services

Case study: Nando’s spices up network architecture with hybrid WAN solution in SA

Cradlepoint’s cellular-enabled routers enable Infoprotect to manage restaurant chain’s network connectivity and security at hundreds of locations.
Issued by Cradlepoint
Johannesburg, 09 Nov 2023
More content from Cradlepoint Press Office
Read time 1min
Comments (0)
Managing Nando's network connectivity.
Managing Nando's network connectivity.

Success story highlights

Challenges – With hundreds of sites across South Africa, Nando’s, the renowned restaurant chain known for its PERi-PERi flame grilled chicken, was facing a significant enterprise networking challenge. The company needed strong connectivity to support smart technology, customer WiFi and point-of-sale systems, which can strain networks – especially in outlying areas that lack access to established infrastructure. Even a little downtime in a single restaurant can result in thousands of rands in lost revenue. 

Solution – Nando’s South Africa (SA) implemented Cradlepoint’s NetCloud Service and cellular-enabled hybrid WAN routers in all of its restaurants. 

Infoprotect helps the company manage connectivity and security – and troubleshoot network problems – from anywhere through NetCloud Manager. 

Benefits – Nando’s now has a unified and stable communications platform across all of its restaurants in South Africa – a system that can easily be scaled up and down depending on demand. With IT spending far less time on outage remediation, Nando’s can place its attention on creative new ways to continue improving the dining and customer service experience.  

Please download below to read on.

See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.