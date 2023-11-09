Case study: Nando’s spices up network architecture with hybrid WAN solution in SA

Managing Nando's network connectivity.

Success story highlights

Challenges – With hundreds of sites across South Africa, Nando’s, the renowned restaurant chain known for its PERi-PERi flame grilled chicken, was facing a significant enterprise networking challenge. The company needed strong connectivity to support smart technology, customer WiFi and point-of-sale systems, which can strain networks – especially in outlying areas that lack access to established infrastructure. Even a little downtime in a single restaurant can result in thousands of rands in lost revenue.



Solution – Nando’s South Africa (SA) implemented Cradlepoint’s NetCloud Service and cellular-enabled hybrid WAN routers in all of its restaurants.

Infoprotect helps the company manage connectivity and security – and troubleshoot network problems – from anywhere through NetCloud Manager.

Benefits – Nando’s now has a unified and stable communications platform across all of its restaurants in South Africa – a system that can easily be scaled up and down depending on demand. With IT spending far less time on outage remediation, Nando’s can place its attention on creative new ways to continue improving the dining and customer service experience.



