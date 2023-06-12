Datacentrix earns Cloudflare EMEA Partner of the Year award

Shawn Gradwell, Solutions Architect, eNetworks, a Datacentrix company.

Datacentrix, which positions itself as a leading hybrid IT systems integrator and managed services provider, has been named as ‘Partner of the Year’ for the Europe, Middle East and African region (EMEA) by Cloudflare, the security, performance and reliability company, at its recent worldwide 2022 Channel Partner Awards event. The company also received the individual award for Technical Excellence in EMEA.

Datacentrix was appointed as a Cloudflare Managed Services Partner within the sub-Saharan African region in 2022, enriching its managed services offering with Cloudflare’s cloud-based, services-focused offering, which provides optimised security and connectivity.

Says Shawn Gradwell, Solutions Architect at eNetworks, a Datacentrix company: “Datacentrix’s objective since our appointment as managed services partner has been to become Cloudflare’s de facto service delivery partner for sub-Saharan Africa.”

Adds Gradwell: “Our recent award demonstrates that we’re well on track to achieving this, as it shows that we are the top performing partner within EMEA, highlighting not only a remarkable sales achievement for 2022, but also commitment to skills growth and bringing the best-in-class solutions to Africa.”

According to Mohamed Zerri, Channel Sales Director, Emerging Europe at Cloudflare, the organisation’s recent awards were given to partner companies and individuals that went above and beyond expectations, demonstrating outstanding commitment to working closely with Cloudflare.

“With partners like Datacentrix, Cloudflare is able to deliver compelling, integrated security and performance solutions to customers around the globe. I would like to offer sincere congratulations to our local partner, as well as thanks for their dedication to delivering a faster, more secure and more reliable connectivity service for customers and their users globally.”