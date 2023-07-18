Lesedi drives business transformation with Technodyn International, IFS Cloud

Heman Kassan, Chief Commercial Officer of Technodyn.

Technodyn International, the exclusive strategic partner for global cloud enterprise software company IFS in sub-Saharan Africa, is working with leading South African EPC company, Lesedi, to help unlock the benefits of the cloud in its goal to modernise the company’s technology infrastructure and scale it's digital transformation efforts.

As part of the project, Lesedi has taken the strategic decision to upgrade its current iteration of IFS 9 to the latest version of IFS Cloud.

Since 2002, Lesedi has maintained a leadership position as an engineering, project management and maintenance solutions house that works with customers across Africa to conceptualise, manage and implement engineering projects for the power generation, mining, oil and gas industries. Its effective use of technology is central to its success, particularly its IFS ERP solution, which forms the foundation of a connected enterprise and delivers HR, financial, supply chain and procurement capabilities to the business.

"At Lesedi, our technology investments are core to our success. They assist us in scoping out projects, meeting deadlines and ensuring we can meet our client expectations," says Darren Hammond, ICT Manager at Lesedi. "To date, our IFS ERP solution has formed a critical part of our technology backbone, so when it came to looking at how we could effectively digitally transform parts of our business and benefit from enhanced capabilities such as mobility, analytics and improved time management, the progression to IFS Cloud was a logical step for us."

The upgrade to IFS Cloud, supported by Technodyn International, is a replication of Lesedi’s existing IFS 9 environments, with the added benefit of over 1 000 enhanced features and capabilities inherent in IFS Cloud. As part of its desire to digitally transform operations, the company has also elected to add HCM, QA, CRM and asset management modules, as well as chatbots, machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI). Reporting will also be made more intuitive and transparent through superior dashboards and analytics.

What Lesedi will achieve with its upgraded environment is quicker approval times within its supply chain, enhanced reporting, access to information from anywhere and any device, improvements in meeting its SHEQ requirements and the seamless approval of internal processes aligned to its diverse HR needs.

Technodyn International boasts the technical skills and support capabilities required by local businesses to ensure the successful implementation of in-region projects. According to Lesedi, the regional footprint and in-country skills of Technodyn, coupled with the global backing of IFS and the ongoing success of its existing environment, played an essential role in its decision to upgrade to IFS Cloud.

"We are delighted to be working with Lesedi on this transformation project. The team has always been a great advocate of IFS, and its decision to move forward with IFS Cloud underpins a greater vision to use technology as an enabler while helping streamline operations, improve productivity and hit the high notes when it comes to customer service," says Heman Kassan, COO at Technodyn International.