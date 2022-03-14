Siobhain O'Mahoney

With everything being rapidly digitised, and the Internet of things, cloud, and social media usage growing, there’s no end to collecting and disseminating personal information.

ITWeb Security Summit 2022 in Johannesburg. Themed 'Driving the business value of cybersecurity in an era of accelerated change', this year's event will feature experts and thought leaders from across the globe, who will share their knowledge and insights on the most critical issues facing businesses today.

Understanding the critical nature of personal information and how it is being used to better target the customer, will be at the heart of future data security regulations too.

And businesses which go beyond simply ticking the basic requirement boxes and offer true transparency and user control will be far better prepared for evolving privacy expectations that will go hand in hand with innovation and new technologies in the future.



To unpack how data security and privacy differ, and how they intersect, Janine West, data privacy manager at Marco Polo Advisory, and Siobhain O'Mahony, chief executive and co-founder of advisory, will be jointly presenting on “Data privacy and cyber security – are they mutually exclusive?”, at the ITWeb Security Summit 2022, to be held from 31 May to 2 June at the Sandton Convention Centre.

During their presentation, they will discuss how POPIA has impacted the type of data that companies can use and for what purpose, as well as how the Act has changed the dynamics of cyber security.

In addition, they will delve into how much authority a company really has over its employees’ personal devices, networks, and suchlike, and to what extent threat actors are now able to exploit weaknesses as a result of tighter privacy restrictions.

Finally, they will share some lessons learned from POPIA so far, as well as how the law is being interpreted by the courts.