Stats SA calls on public to get counted digitally

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) has reopened online and telephonic registration for Census 2022, in a move to get more people to participate in this year’s population count.

Stats SA last conducted a population and household census in 2011, and thousands of enumerators, armed with pencils and questionnaire forms, went door-to-door recording citizens' data.

For this year, the national statistical service introduced more tech-savvy data collection platforms, after a trial process that took place in 2020.

In a statement, Stats SA says household registrations increased significantly in the days preceding the original close of registration which coincided with the first week of enumeration.

Once households realised how quick and easy it is to complete the online census form, word got around, prompting the spike in registrations, it states.

According to Stats SA, online enumeration was due to close on 11 February. However, it’s now been made available for an extended period to allow more households to capture their information.

“The online form can be completed on a computer or smartphone and is data-free to the user. The form is simple to complete and will take about 10 to 45 minutes depending on the size of the household.

“Census 2022 is South Africa’s first fully digital census and provides three alternative methods for households to participate. In addition to the self-completed web-based form, fieldworkers can capture information on a tablet – either over the phone or in a face-to-face interview.

“The extended online registration period will give Stats SA the opportunity to resolve a number of logistical problems which are hampering fieldwork. Among these are the slow pace of fieldworker recruitment, delivery of vehicles and functionality of the tablet-based data collection application.”

Stats SA notes that over 145 000 temporary contract staff, sourced from its recruitment database of over one million registrants, will be recruited to collect data from households.

“A few challenges were experienced with the data collection application; these are being attended to by Stats SA IT professionals, together with engineers from our software partners, to enable fully-functional and scalable deployment of the application. Fieldwork will be limited during this period and contract staff that is on board will direct their efforts to confirming geographical information, publicity and refresher training.

“This once-in-a-decade national exercise is the only available source of community-level data. Accurate census data is critical for planning at all levels of government and society. Stats SA calls on all within the borders of South Africa to do their civic duty and get counted.”

Only one person needs to register on behalf of the household. To register, click here.