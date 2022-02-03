South Africa's climate change targets

Climate change and the impact of global warming on the sustainability of our future is a critical issue.

All countries will need to adopt stricter legislation to control greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius and reach the targeted net-zero by 2050.

South Africa is the 14th largest emitter in the world and highest emitter of GHG in Africa.

Following the 26th global United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) that took place in 2021, South Africa has agreed to the following adjusted climate change targets and to join the fight against climate change:

