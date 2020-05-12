Enghouse Interactive signs partnership agreement with converse360

Enghouse Interactive has signed customer experience specialist converse360 as a member of its EMEA partner programme. converse360 creates and develops software that enables businesses to intelligently automate interactions with their customers. As part of the agreement, they have integrated their conversational service automation and AI technology with Enghouse’s flagship Communications Center (CC) solution.

Working within CC, the new converse360-provisioned capability will enable businesses using the contact centre solution to automate customer interactions through an Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA). Should the IVA not be trained on a topic or escalation rules be triggered, it will automatically offer customers the opportunity to speak with a live agent. Calls are transferred to a CC queue, advising the agent of the caller’s details, and a full interaction history. Enghouse Communications Center also provides supervisors with real-time visibility of all IVA conversations, with sentiment monitoring and the ability to redirect or barge conversations.

In addition, as part of the new alliance, converse360 will market, sell and deliver Enghouse’s advanced customer experience solutions. Over the course of the partnership, the two companies will also work closely together to integrate further technology and develop new products to meet specific customer needs.

Richard Brown, Managing Director, converse360, said: “Enghouse Interactive shares our focus on using innovative technology to enhance customer experience and improve the customer journey. We have complete trust in their technical teams and like their collaborative approach. The Enghouse solutions fit well with our drive to create an orchestration platform that combines a range of technologies that are best in their class, enabling clients to drive digital transformation and enhance the customer experience.”

In addition to the main partnership agreement, converse360 will also support other Enghouse Interactive partners with demonstration and development capabilities to integrate intelligent automation and AI services.

As part of this approach, converse360 has also built an intuitive platform that allows partners to build chatbots, IVAs and automated speech applications for their end-customers. In addition, it is building connectors to Teamwork Messenger applications and process automation vendors.

Dave Smith, Channel Director, Enghouse Interactive, said: “We are delighted to welcome converse360 as an elite partner within our EMEA partner programme. They are among the most advanced providers of AI-driven contact centre technology in the market today. Combined with the AI in Enghouse’s own Intelligent Knowledge Base from the recent Eptica acquisition, it will enhance the customer experience further by providing the IVA with the same access to knowledge as a human CC agent.

"Critically too, converse360 is vendor-agnostic when it comes to cloud-based AI technology, so they can orchestrate technology from Google, Amazon, IBM Watson or Microsoft, to help deliver the best possible service to our clients. We look forward to bringing all these exciting new advanced capabilities to contact centre customers across the mid-size market.”