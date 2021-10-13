InnoVent becomes SA’s Microsoft authorised refurbisher

InnoVent Group has secured a licensing agreement with Microsoft, making it the official Microsoft authorised refurbisher (MAR) in South Africa.

This allows the company to create market differentiation through the sale and rental of refurbished PCs with genuine Windows licences, backed by in-country solutions and support.

InnoVent Operations Manager Francis Muntumosi says the partnership provides for licensing that supports the refurbishment of PCs and enables resellers to join this fast-growing segment by procuring these digital licences locally. Resellers can expect a quicker turnaround on services and support.

The agreement also gives the company access to engineering support, technical training and tools to help simplify the deployment process. InnoVent will now be able to sub-distribute genuine software licences to third-party refurbishers (TPRs).

Muntumosi says the Microsoft ‘seal of approval’ recognises InnoVent’s 18-year track record and strong growth in the UK and across Africa – that includes a presence in Nigeria, Kenya, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The company is committed both to enabling a true circular economy and to making digital devices more widely available. “The circular economy is supported by extending the lifetime of a product, keeping our electronics in circulation for longer and away from landfills. Refurbishment is, therefore, at the heart of the circular economy as it responds to a real social challenge to make our products more sustainable.”