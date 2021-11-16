Embrace continues to innovate, deliver future-ready ERP with its latest ERP release

ACS-Embrace, a leading local provider of industry-built business management solutions, has announced the release of its latest product version, Embrace V 15.2, the second of its biannual product updates.



The release includes comprehensive advances in personalisation, regionalisation and core business process functions to deliver superior usability and best-in class functionality to help customers gain a competitive-edge.

Embrace delivers an end-to-end ERP solution on a unified architecture, with flexible deployment options and industry-specific innovations, out-of-the-box. A few highlights of the latest release include:

New desktop, with Improved UI to deliver a superior user experience

Embrace Version 15.2 introduces a completely new user interface, simplified and intuitive – designed with the end-user in mind. The solution is user-friendly, intuitive, customisable and mobile. With a modern UI, codeless personalisation and flexible workflows, Embrace is the business management solution every business across every industry needs in order to succeed in today’s digital and next normal marketplace.

Enhanced and intuitive help navigator

To further improve the user experience, first-time users are provided with a step-by -step guide on how to make the most of the Embrace desktop interface. It also provides ongoing help when users want to learn more about a specific term, function or tool. This significantly reduces training costs and ensures fast user adoption.

Embedded visualisations

This latest version of Embrace provides extensive visualisations, where business information and insights are enhanced through visualisations that bring data to life, highlighting exceptions and directing user focus. Visual data can be expanded and analysed, empowering employee decision-making capability and improved business performance.

Flexible deployment options

Flexible, scalable and adaptable Embrace Version 15.2 can be implemented in the cloud or as a cloud-ready on-premises system that can be moved to the cloud later. This enables our clients to transition to cloud at their own pace, based on their own business strategy, resources and evolving customer needs.

Embrace cloud printing

Embrace cloud printing is a flexible web-enabled print solution that allows users to print remotely, without the need to replace any existing equipment or use a VPN. What’s more, it can facilitate printing to virtually any low-cost printer. With embassy-grade encryption to secure and protect print data during rest and transit, all print jobs are safe and secure.

Embrace open APIs

Embrace is a robust, flexible and well-integrated ERP system that allows you to easily integrate emerging technologies such as AI, ML, RPA and advanced analytics. The newly-developed Embrace OpenAPI suite using RESTful Web Services extends the reach of the Embrace environment to last-mile solutions that will further streamline and automate business processes and improve customer experience, opening up a world of new possibilities.

Embrace e-commerce connector

Leveraging the new Embrace API suite, the new e-commerce connector seamlessly integrates your e-commerce sales platform; eg, WooCommerce, with Embrace ERP and streamlines the way you sell online. By automating inventory updates, stock levels, sales order tracking, invoicing, payment and delivery, your online business will run more smoothly, enable you to serve your customers faster and more efficiently, and help take your online business to the next level.

Regionalisation

To further support our multi-company, multi-site enterprise customers who have global branches or subsidiaries, the latest version introduces a number of features to address the requirements of different regions. Different date formats, address formats, zip codes, postal codes, currency codes and more, are catered for. In collaboration with clients and partners, there will be a continued focus on expanding Embrace’s product regionalisation, to align with the most up-to-date regional tax and banking regulations and requirements.

“In developing our latest release, superior system performance and user experience were key. Today’s users expect their enterprise resource planning software to work the way they do. They expect to be able to access the system from any location and any device, at any time. With these enhancements we’ve created an ERP solution that delivers easy access, superior usability, more flexibility and integrations into various last-mile business solutions that will equip them to perform more efficiently during uncertain times,’ explains Ian Foster, Managing Director at ACS-Embrace ERP Software.