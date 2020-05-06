Titus Accelerator for Privacy speeds personal data risk detection and mitigation

Titus, the expert in data classification and a Blackstone portfolio company, has announced Titus Accelerator for Privacy to reduce financial and legal risk exposure by automatically identifying personal data and applying protection.

Unlike other data protection solutions, Titus Accelerator for Privacy examines e-mails and files at the point of creation. This unique solution takes advantage of machine learning to deliver a faster, more direct path to data privacy and compliance with cyber security policies and data privacy regulations, including the General Data Privacy Regulation (GDPR) and POPIA.

“Organisations of all types struggle to implement robust data privacy strategies because it’s difficult to find — with a high degree of accuracy — all the places where sensitive data exists,” said Jim Barkdoll, CEO of Titus. “With Titus Accelerator for Privacy, we’re introducing an important step toward a best-practices approach to data privacy while providing the missing link to broader data classification.”

In a recent Titus online survey of personal data awareness, more than 22% of personal e-mails could be mishandled by end-users based on 253 responses to seven short e-mail samples. According to TechJury, office workers typically send approximately 40 work-related e-mails and receive about 90 e-mails daily. For a company with 1 000 employees, this translates to 40 000-to-90 000 e-mails everyday with potential personal data.

Pre-configured privacy protection removes barriers

Titus Accelerator for Privacy has been designed to deliver out-of-the-box functionality, enabling users to better understand, control and manage personal data immediately. No end-user training is required to benefit from deep learning and natural language processing technologies that drive the discovery of in-transit data, which often carries the highest risk.

Titus Accelerator for Privacy uses both content — and context — to search all types of data, including and beyond typical personally identifiable information. The software examines personal, financial, health, security and sensitive information in e-mails and files while enriching metadata to pinpoint why something is considered potentially at-risk personal data. Appropriate policies then can be applied to classify, encrypt or block the information from leaving the organisation.

For more information about Titus Classification Suite, please visit https://titus.com/products/data-classification-suite.

For more information about Titus Accelerator for Privacy, please visit https://titus.com/products/accelerator-for-privacy.