e4 appoints new CIO

Provider of digitalisation strategies and solutions e4 has appointed Fikile Sibiya as its new CIO.

e4 helps organisations across financial services, data and the legal sector transform by offering digitally-inspired services and solutions.

In a statement, e4 says Sibiya will oversee the vision, leadership, development and implementation of IT initiatives for the company.

Remarking on her role, the new CIO says: “Central to my new role will be aligning core technology decisions and investments to the objectives of the organisation, while also ensuring we continuously deliver a stable, robust and secure platform for our clients.”

Having previously held roles in software consulting, business analysis, and demand management and team leadership at Microsoft and Rand Merchant Bank, Sibiya’s focus has always been technology.

“I spent the last three years at Rand Merchant Bank as an IT business manager supporting the central IT CTO to fulfil the department’s strategic objectives. This role deepened my love for technology as a strategic business enabler.”

She describes her appointment at e4 as an opportunity to work with one of the most “advanced and fast-growing leaders” in business digitalisation. “I look forward to using the knowledge I have gained over the years to contribute to the successful growth of e4.”

According to Grant Phillips, CEO of e4, Sibiya’s appointment is well timed for the company. “e4 is in a significant growth and diversification phase. We are extremely pleased to welcome Fikile in what will be a vital role within the company. Strengthening our governance and internal organisational structures are key initiatives and we have no doubt that she will add tremendous value.”