BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMPANY
Companies
Sectors
Business

eBook: 2021 Global Workplace Report

Connecting your hybrid workforce.
Issued by Dimension Data
Johannesburg, 25 Nov 2021
Visit our press office
Read time 30sec

Conflicting stakeholder views on the future of work point to gaps in detail, tools and enablement. This year's data reveals some significant differences in perspective within and outside organisations.

Contrasting views of leaders, managers and employees all point to significant gaps in understanding what the future of work should look like – and how to enable it.

Click below to download the eBook to find out what the report highlights.

See also