Tecno releases wearables in SA

Tecno introduces a range of smart accessories in SA.

Chinese brand Tecno has launched its range of smart accessories in South Africa, after the release of its 5G smartphone in July.

Tecno is a smartphone brand from China’s Transsion, which also counts Infinix and Itel among its phone brands. It made its South African debut in March 2020.

The company has introduced two wireless earphones, a smart speaker and smart watch to the local market.

The Tecno Sonic 1 active true wireless earphones are designed with an 800mAh battery, noise cancellation and lightweight design.

Tecno’s square S3 portable speaker has up to 12 hours of play time from a single charge and a multi-functional interface with colour LED lights.

The earphones and speaker work with any smartphone with Bluetooth functionality. The Sonic 1 active wireless earphones are priced at R1 499, the Buds 3 at R399 and the Tecno square S3 speaker costs R449.

The Tecno Watch 2 includes blood oxygen and heart rate monitoring, 1.69-inch IPS display and up to six days of usage in essential mode. It is priced at R999.

The brand says the wearables are available from select Tecno retail partners, including Ackermans, Edgars, Hi stores, Jet, Mr Price, Makro and Vodacom.