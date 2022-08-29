PC business remains essential, says HP exec

Alex Cho, president of the personal systems business at HP.

The personal systems business is still a structurally large division and will continue to grow.

This is according to Alex Cho, president of HP’s personal systems business, which spans PCs, displays and accessories, services, software and immersive computing.

Cho was among HP’s executive leadership team that kicked-off the Dubai-leg of the company’s partner roadshow, the Amplify Executive Forum 2022.

Addressing HP partners and media, Cho expressed his excitement about the journey ahead in the personal systems business.

“We’re seeing shorter-term headwinds right now but as I look forward – because of the dynamics of what’s happening around digital experiences – this market is larger because of the computing opportunity. Getting one PC to every person is a huge growth opportunity.

“Peripherals, which is more than just a category but an opportunity to deliver better experiences, is a huge opportunity. In a more digital world, digital services also give us a large opportunity to deliver services for customers.”

Cho noted the personal systems market is 50% larger compared to three years ago. “That’s half a trillion dollars and that is a market that’s impressive and worth us going after.”

He explained it’s important to recognise the market exists because of the PC. “The PC is essential. The PC is essential for work, learning and education; it’s essential for how people now play, for entertainment, and healthcare.

“In a new hybrid world, it’s digital experiences which is growing that market from computing, peripherals and services. It’s a half a trillion dollars [worth] of growth opportunity for us.”

The HP computing boss explained the company’s strategy in this space is to go after it not only from a device perspective, but an experience perspective.

“That is our North Star. It’s about delivering experiences and solutions that pull together computing, peripherals and services, and that starts with hybrid work and gaming.

“You can be assured we are going to lean in to these very important and exciting segments as we look into the future because that is where we see growth.

“We are here to win back share, grow even faster with you [partners/resellers] and hunt after opportunities.”

The HP Dragonfly Folio G3.

Hybrid work is the activity that all companies and all employers are working through, to determine how to deliver great hybrid work experiences, said Cho.

“We know that in order to attract and retain the best employees, we must improve how hybrid work works. That’s an area we are innovating in and we have a lot of innovations to support that.”

Insights from HP’s proprietary research, which surveyed 1 245 IT decision-makers in the US, China, Germany, India and Columbia in May 2022, show nearly half of workers want to have at least some flexibility in terms of where they work in 2023.

In addition, they want devices with personalised experiences that enable them to securely collaborate, create and be productive no matter where they get work done.

Resultantly, at the Amplify Executive Forum, HP announced new devices andsolutions, including commercial PCs, displays, streaming webcams and enhanced services, for the hybrid work environments. In line with this, the company expanded its Dragonfly portfolio with the addition of the HP Dragonfly Folio G3, a hybrid-ready convertible device that transitions from laptop to tablet.

“Work habits and the expectations around work-life balance have changed significantly over the past few years,” said Guayente Sanmartin, GM and global head of commercial systems and display solutions at HP.

“People want the flexibility to collaborate and create wherever they need to be, and the technology they use is fundamental.”

Cho told the audience the company is also coming up with new solutions for the gaming industry. “We love gaming. It is such a big opportunity because it’s more than just gaming; it’s about entertainment and bringing people together.

“We say we are playing to win and that’s because we are capturing this much larger personal systems opportunity by becoming more agile in how we respond to opportunities,” he concluded. “We want to grow, we want to win big share and grow more share.”