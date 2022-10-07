Meta picks African content creators to unlock metaverse

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, is targeting African content creators with the metaverse, saying they will play a key role in unlocking the potential of the emerging technology.

This next phase of the company’s project with African content creators was revealed yesterday, as Meta unveiled an exclusive extended reality (XR) exhibition, featuring six finalists from the “Future Africa: Telling Stories, Building Worlds” programme.

It focuses on supporting the next generation of XR creators in Africa, working in partnership with Africa No Filter, Electric South and Imisi 3D.

The initiative is part of Meta’s XR programmes and research investment into XR talents across Africa.

Backed by $50 million over two years, Meta invests in initiatives and external research focused on building the metaverse responsibly.

Through this fund, the company collaborates with industry partners, civil rights groups, governments, non-profits and academic institutions to determine how to build these technologies responsibly.

Yesterday, Sherry Dzinoreva, Meta’s public policy programmes director for Africa, Middle East and Turkey, praised content creators participating in the exhibition for using immersive technology in storytelling, while revealing the company’s next project.

“We know Africa holds immense talent, which we see reflected in the experiences curated, and as we set our sights on the metaverse, we believe creators, especially those on the continent, will play a key role in unlocking its potential,” she said.

The specially curated exhibition yesterday featured the work of six talented creators from across the continent, all of whom used immersive technology in their projects.

South Africa was represented by Xabiso Vili and Dylan Valley; Nigeria had Malik Afegbua; Nirma Madhoo participated on behalf of Mauritius; Pierre-Christophe Gam came from Cameroon; and Kenyan, Michelle Angawa, was the sixth member of team.

This group was first announced as winners of the XR challenge in March, and are being supported with funding of up to $30 000. They also participate in XR industry events to improve their creativity and drive interest in their projects.

Moky Makura, executive director at Africa No Filter, comments: “We know the power stories have when it comes to influencing and shaping perceptions about Africa.

“That power is amplified when those stories are immersive and that is what today’s technologies offer storytellers. It’s exciting to be part of an initiative that has allowed us to tap into the future of storytelling in Africa.”