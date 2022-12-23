Meta’s 2022 Africa year in review

Facebook parent company Meta has released its “2022 Africa Year in Review”, capturing some of the firm’s investments and initiatives in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) across innovation, its support of SMEs and creators as well as its work connecting communities.

The company says this highlights Meta’s ongoing milestones and successes across the region, while reinforcing its continued investment and commitment to Africa.

Commenting, Enitan Denloye, country director SSA, Meta said: “We remain invested in Africa and the various communities we support here in the region. Our work continues to be rooted in giving people the power to build community, whilst bringing the world closer together – whether as SMBs, creators or tech innovators. We believe Africa, and the immense talent this region holds will continue to play a key role in Meta’s journey.”

Key milestones