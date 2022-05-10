Telspace Systems – Hackers for Hire focus on Africa

Telspace Systems, originally founded in 2002 and well-known for its slogan, Hackers for Hire, recently announced it has rebranded to Telspace Africa.

“2022 is a special year for us, as we are celebrating our 20-year anniversary. Telspace has always been heavily focused on the South African market with strong roots within the community. Our rebranding and leadership changes are in line with our new strategy to set the foundation for the next 20 years of Telspace with a stronger and clearer focus on the African market,” says Dino Covotsos, founder of Telspace Systems.

As part of the leadership restructure, Dr Manuel Corregedor, previously the Chief Operating Officer of Telspace Systems, has moved into the role of Chief Executive Officer of Telspace Africa, with Covotsos taking up the role of Chairman of the board of Telspace Africa. Tim Quintal has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer of Telspace Africa.

“Telspace has always been focused on adding value to clients through our high-quality services while supporting the growth of the local community in terms of skills/capability development. This is something that we will continue to do and focus on as it is part of our core values,” says Dr Corregedor.

“Our leadership team is highly experienced and has a combined information security experience from both a blue and red team perspective of over 40 years, as well as being actively involved in the local information security community; we are confident in our ability to deliver on our new strategy,” he says.

“Although the core focus of Telspace Africa will always be on offensive security and vendor independent reporting, as part of our strategy we are also assessing partnerships in areas that tie in with the services that we currently provide, with the goal of offering our clients more comprehensive services while still maintaining our independence,” says Quintal.

“We will be announcing these partnerships shortly, which will allow us to deliver even further value to our clients, as well as help improve their security posture across a wide range of information security services,” he says.

“Given our focus on Africa, we saw it fitting that we reveal our new branding and corporate identity for Telspace Africa at our stand at one of, if not, the biggest security conferences in Africa – the ITWeb Security Summit 2022. A summit where the broader information security community comes together to collaborate,” says Dr Corregedor.