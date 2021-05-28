Siemens Healthineers enhances its order management process with Esker’s AI-driven solution

SPI, the African distributor for utility software products and services to the open systems segment of the IT industry and the southern African reseller for Esker, a leader in document process automation solutions, today announced that the Italian branch of Siemens Healthineers, an international medical technology company, is automating its order management process with Esker’s Order Management solution.

As part of its strategy to improve business processes, Siemens Healthineers had been searching for a global automation solution to overhaul order management for its laboratory diagnostics products while also seamlessly integrating with its SAPERP system. While fulfilling orders in a timely manner is critical for suppliers in any industry, the in-vitro diagnostics products that Siemens Healthineers delivers to medical institutions must be processed quickly and accurately to ensure the best care for patients and enhance their entire experience.

Fact sheet Solution: Order Management solution Industry: Medical technology Provider: Esker User: Siemens Healthineers

The previously cumbersome order entry process relied on the manual entry of order lines. To decrease the workload of the customer service team as well as reduce errors, Siemens Healthineers turned to Esker for a solution that would automate, standardise and streamline its order management process.

Prior to Esker, only 8% of orders were automated. Today, Siemens Healthineers automates 85% of received orders, with 93% of order fields correctly identified by the solution. The advanced data recognition capabilities of Esker’s AI Engine has enabled Siemens Healthineers to benefit from high recognition rates after just a short period of self-learning.

“Esker’s AI Engine has not only automated our order management process, but has also enhanced the skills of our customer service team by making it easier for them to focus on customer needs and experience,” commented Andrea Zoppi, CFO and member of the Board of Directors at Siemens Healthineers.

Apart from the time and resource savings Esker brings to Siemens Healthineers, it was also important that the company be able to comply with the Italian e-ordering regulation in the healthcare sector. Esker has enabled Siemens Healthineers to manage the reception of e-orders through Nodo Smistamento Ordini (NSO), the Italian government-owned platform.

Following the excellent results achieved in Italy, Siemens Healthineers has extended the partnership and is implementing Esker’s Order Management solution in the US, Western and Eastern Europe and South Africa, thereby leveraging Esker’s global reach and comprehensive order management automation capabilities.

For further information, please contact Chris Anderson at tel: (+27) 11 234 1560; fax (+27) 11 234 1387; e-mail chris@spi.co.za