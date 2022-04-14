Young SA scientists to attend international scientific forum

Eleven young scientists from South Africa have been selected to participate in the 71st Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting, dedicated to chemistry, in Lindau, Germany.

A total of 611 young scientists from 91 countries were selected to participate in the event, which takes place from 26 June to 1 July.

Since being established in 1951, the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting has developed into an international scientific forum, providing an opportunity for an exchange between different generations, cultures and disciplines.

The theme of the meetings alternates between the three Nobel Prize scientific disciplines: physics, chemistry, or physiology and medicine. Every five years, an interdisciplinary meeting takes place, while the Lindau Meeting on Economic Sciences is held every three years.

The local nominating partner, the Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf), in partnership with the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI), will host a pre-travel meeting in May for the selected young scientists, to prepare them for what to expect at the meeting in Germany.

ASSAf, as the official partner of the Lindau Foundation and with funding from the DSI, annually nominates young scientists to attend the forum for young scientists from all over the world to have in-depth exchanges with Nobel Laureates.

According to ASSAf, the selected young scientists will experience and contribute to the unique atmosphere of the event. About 35 Nobel Laureates plan to attend the meeting and welcome the outstanding qualifications and great diversity of the applicants’ nationalities.

The South African scientists who will participate in the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting.

“The academy and the DSI would like to congratulate the 11 South African young scientists who have been selected to participate in the 71st Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting. In Lindau, the young scientists will experience a six-day programme with numerous lectures and panel discussions. They will also have the opportunity to meet the biggest science names in physics when they are introduced to the Lindau Nobel Laureates,” says ASSAf.

The selected young scientists are: Alan Eaby (University of Stellenbosch); Dr Shepherd Siangwata (University of Cape Town); Dr Alexandré Delport (University of KwaZulu-Natal);Dr Nzondelelo Bingwa (University of Johannesburg); Lindokuhle Ngema (University of the Witwatersrand); Dr Gauta Matlou (University of Johannesburg); Dr GuguKubheka (University of Pretoria); Dr Penny Mathumba (Mintek/University of Fort Hare); Pamela Moyo (University of Johannesburg); Dr Nqobile Xaba (Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection); and Dr Zamani Cele (Council for Scientific and Industrial Research).

At the planned send-off meeting, the candidates will interact with alumni who attended the meetings in previous years, to learn what to expect at the gathering. Senior officials from ASSAf and the DSI will also be in attendance to inform the young scientists of the administrative support that will be provided by the secretariat, adds ASSAf.