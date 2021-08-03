Bowan returns to Norton Rose Fulbright as tech lead

Nerushka Bowan, head of technology practice at Norton Rose Fulbright South Africa.

Norton Rose Fulbright South Africa has announced the return of Nerushka Bowan, who has re-joined the firm to head up the technology practice in Johannesburg.

In a statement, the law firm says Bowan previously worked for the company from January 2010 until April 2017, when she left to found the LITT Institute, created to catalyse change in the legal industry.

According to the company, Bowan is a technology and privacy law specialist, as well as a legal innovator.

It notes she has extensive experience in the areas of emerging tech, such as artificial intelligence (AI), crypto-currencies and blockchain, as well as data privacy, and is doing interesting work in these niche areas.

She will assist the firm’s clients to navigate the complex legal and regulatory considerations faced when implementing technology across industries, says Norton Rose Fulbright.

It points out the legal sector has been disrupted by legal tech and innovation, as well as an increasing need for more efficient legal services at a lower cost.

Bowan will work with the global innovation teams to leverage global legal tech and innovation offerings for South African offices and clients, it adds.

Stephen Kennedy-Good, director and head of business law at Norton Rose Fulbright South Africa, says: “There is a marked shift in the legal landscape and how technology and innovation is creating a new path for the future of law, moving away from the usual ‘lawyer-centred’ framework, towards a customer-centric marketplace.

“This is a result of changes in how clients want to engage with our products and offerings. We are delighted that Nerushka has agreed to re-join our firm. She brings a wealth of specialist knowledge in this niche area of law, and she is incredibly well-placed to lead the charge in this exciting growth area.”

The law firm says for a number of years, technology was considered a threat to the legal profession; however, it is now seen as an enhancement.

Bowan’s keen insight and experience in cutting-edge technologies such as AI and blockchain, combined with her passion for legal innovation and the future of law, will add immense value to Norton Rose Fulbright’s clients, from both a local and global capability standpoint, it notes.

“I am incredibly excited to be re-joining the Norton Rose Fulbright family. I am eager to work with clients to solve complex problems on their innovation journeys, and am equally excited to assist Norton Rose Fulbright South Africa on its innovation journey,” says Bowan.

“The legal industry is such an exciting place to be. We are creating the future of law – both in terms of how we create regulation and policies for emerging tech and how we re-invent the practice of law to be smarter, leaner and more efficient,” she adds.

“We look forward to welcoming Nerushka back to our firm to head up our technology practice where her skills and thought-leadership are key,” concludes CEO Marelise van der Westhuizen.