Classes that captivate: Adobe’s holistic e-learning solution makes compelling online education a breeze to design, deliver and manage

E-learning is a cost-effective and efficient way of conducting corporate training and development across your business, but its success is very much reliant on the technology that learning and development trainers have at their disposal. Adobe has recognised that for businesses to be able to harness the full potential of a virtual classroom, it’s necessary to have a holistic solution – one that seamlessly and effortlessly enables the design, delivery and tracking of an online curriculum.

“At Adobe, our focus and priority is on the learning experience. We enable organisations to develop and deliver modern learning experiences with award-winning authoring, delivery and virtual classroom platforms, accessible from every device,” says Brendan Coakley, Senior Account Manager Adobe EMEA.

Using Adobe’s technology, HR departments and e-learning providers can create e-learning content with Adobe Captivate, manage the learning process with Adobe Captivate Prime, and deliver live interactive learning experiences with Adobe Connect.

“Adobe’s versatile and intuitive interfaces make it easy to design and deliver learning content that is not only bespoke and relevant, but also user-friendly and engaging,” says Jeremy Matthews, CEO of Dax Data. The Africa-based value-added software solutions distributor has a dedicated business unit focused on e-learning content and delivery solutions.

Design, deliver and manage with Adobe

Design: Adobe Captivate software reimagines the way mobile learning is crafted. Easily author multiscreen responsive e-learning without programming using the all-new, intuitive user interface. Create simulations, demos, and compliance training materials that run on screens of varying sizes. Transform PowerPoint presentations into engaging e-learning using actors, voices, interactions, and quizzes. Leverage best-in-class HTML5 publishing to deliver any content to mobile devices, the Web, desktops and leading learning management systems.

Train employees, partners and customers effectively with Adobe Captivate Prime, Adobe’s next-gen LMS, which offers enhanced and enjoyable learning experiences for your learners. Take advantage of its all-new AI-based social learning to encourage learning in the flow of work and allow peers to learn from each other. Rich features of this cloud-based service include discussion boards, gamification and custom URLs. You’re also able to deliver “in-context” training across devices – for example, sales teams can receive training within salesforce.com. Tracking of attendance and outcomes is easy, and the product seamlessly integrates with Adobe Connect and Adobe Captivate. Deliver: With Adobe Connect, you’re able to deliver live, immersive virtual classroom experiences – including video, audio, screen sharing, chats, Q&A and more – to practically any device (including mobile). This means even the remotest employee is able to participate provided they have an Internet connection.

Trusted by leading brands

Adobe’s eLearning products have facilitated training for millions of employees around the world. Brands proud to use Adobe Captivate Prime to achieve learning and training outcomes include Domino’s Pizza, GE Healthcare and Publicis Media. (Discover more examples here.)

In South Africa, Old Mutual South Africa and the University of Cape Town have both used Adobe Connect to great success.

“The Adobe eLearning suite allows you to manage the entire end-to-end learning process from developing content to deploying engaging blended learning programs with virtual classrooms backed up by easy to use analytics and built-in reporting,” explains Coakley.

“No matter your objective – whether it is boosted sales, company-wide compliance, enriched skills or alignment with brand values – using Adobe’s eLearning solutions offers a powerful way to achieve eLearning success,” concludes Matthews.

