Hackathon targets innovative, sustainable solutions

The 2023 TCS Sustainathon seeks innovative water and sanitation solutions.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is inviting applications for the second edition of its hackathon − the TCS Sustainathon South Africa − to be held under the theme of sustainable water and sanitation management.

The Indian multinational IT services firm is running the hackathon with partners Geekulcha, UbuhleBakhe Water and SkillsLAB.

The TCS Sustainathon is a global challenge to inspire the youth to envision a sustainable future by leveraging digital technologies to solve real-world problems.

It is a platform that enables young minds to collaborate with private companies, non-profit organisations and government agencies to co-create solutions to sustainability challenges.

According to the company, the sustainathon was launched last year, exposing students to many of the real-life environmental issues and challenges facing SA today. It also played an instrumental role in providing a platform to address these problems through policy, design and innovation.

“We are proud to be able to help empower our country’s young people to make a difference through the TCS Sustainathon,” says Langa Dube, TCS country head for South Africa.

“We also provide mentorship and access to corporate SA, which we believe inspires them to advocate for a more sustainable world.”

The initiative is also held in the UK, Europe, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand and India.

This year’s theme aligns with goal six of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, aimed at achieving universal, equitable access to safe and affordable drinking water for everyone.

Each year, at least 1.4 million people – many of them children – die from preventable causes linked to unsafe water and poor sanitation, notes the company.

Entrants have until 31 August to submit their solution proposal online.

Ten finalists will be selected by 10 September. They will then have the chance to prepare their presentation for the finale event on 2 October.

TCS Sustainathon 2023 is open to anyone over 18. Further details are available on the TCS Sustainathon website.

The winning TCS Sustainathon team will collect a cash prize of R30 000, while second place will win R20 000, and third place R10 000. All finalists will receive R5 000.