Health dept readies online system for medical recruits

The Department of Health (DOH) says its online system for the verification and registration of medical internships and community service intake for 2023 will open next week.

According to the DOH, the system will officially open for applications on Tuesday, 13 September and close at midnight on 25 September.

The online system was developed to help manage the internship and community service programme (ICSP), so that the application and allocation of posts is fair and equitable.

The ICSP is a process for health professionals that require placement at a health facility to complete an internship or community service, after the completion of their undergraduate studies, explains the department.

Furthermore, it is designed to prepare health professionals for independent practice, and provide the South African health system with resources for health in communities and facilities that need it the most.

“The verification process will also run concurrently with the application process,” says the DOH, adding the system will be tested to ensure it is efficient, with minimal disruptions.

The DOH explains that the application process is aimed at eligible applicants who meet the minimum requirements in line with the public service and the professional council prescripts.

The department also notes more posts are allocated to rural and underserved areas in line with the philosophy of National Health Insurance.

“Therefore, applicants are encouraged to take up those positions where they are allocated to serve the people of South Africa.”

Priority will be given to qualifying South African citizens, followed by permanent residents and lastly foreign nationals who wish to pursue their careers in SA.

Students who studied abroad should first meet the requirements of professional councils, such as the Health Professions Council of South Africa, South African Nursing Council and South African Pharmacy Council, states the DOH.

Applicants can log queries by clicking here.