Lesedi La Sechaba is first woman-owned level one B-BBEE Atlassian solution partner

Lebogang Morakong , co-founder and CEO of Lesedi La Sechaba Holdings.

Atlassian is a global leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Platforms. Jira Service Management unlocks high-velocity teams by connecting development, IT operations and business teams to quickly respond to change, ensuring exceptional service delivery. Jira Work Management enables intuitive collaboration for business teams and their projects, built for cross-team co-ordination and breaking down silos. Open DevOps is powered by Jira Software, the number one tool used by agile teams, Confluence, Bitbucket and Opsgenie. Teams can focus on building and operating software while Open DevOps integrates Atlassian and partner tools automatically.

Lesedi La Sechaba strives for service excellence through its team of certified Atlassian professionals, offering small start-ups to enterprise clients bespoke services that include:

Consulting and strategy – our experts will help you harness the power of Atlassian products and services to achieve your long-term strategy.

– our experts will help you harness the power of Atlassian products and services to achieve your long-term strategy. Server to cloud migrations – sale and support of Atlassian Server products is ending. Our professionals are best positioned to evaluate your cloud readiness and lead your through the cloud migration journey.

– sale and support of Atlassian Server products is ending. Our professionals are best positioned to evaluate your cloud readiness and lead your through the cloud migration journey. Licensing – our licence specialist will advise and optimise licence usage to ensure savings on all core product and marketplace add-ons through discounted Atlassian product licence fees on a month-to-month or annual subscription.

– our licence specialist will advise and optimise licence usage to ensure savings on all core product and marketplace add-ons through discounted Atlassian product licence fees on a month-to-month or annual subscription. Managed services – our team of certified Jira administrators assist our clients with a range of services, from system support to minor enhancement.

Lebogang Morakong, co-founder and CEO of Lesedi La Sechaba Holdings, is excited about the future after Hollard Insurance contracted Lesedi La Sechaba as their preferred Atlassian solution partner in 2022 to support their enterprise implementation of Atlassian products. Morakong believes Lesedi La Sechaba is well equipped to become the leading Atlassian solution partner in Africa.

Bruce Robertson, IT Manager for Hollard Operational Support Unit, confirmed the value of partnering with Lesedi La Sechaba, stating: “Partnering with Lesedi La Sechaba has enabled us to continue delivering world-class solutions in an extremely high-pressured and complex environment. The resources, skills and expertise provided by Lesedi La Sechaba have exceeded our expectations at every turn. Contracting with such a strong partner enables my team to focus on the right things at the right time.”

Morakong highlighted that the Atlassian product suite can benefit organisations in all industries and sectors where business agility is the primary focus. Lesedi La Sechaba has implemented solutions for business teams, including procurement, human resource management, facility management, legal and finance.

Lesedi La Sechaba works smart to deliver a unique solution that is fit for purpose for each client, to ensure success for every client. Lesedi’s core services offering includes Atlassian Consulting and Implementation, Quality-as-a-Service (QaaS), DevOps and Test Automation services.

For more information, contact:



Lebogang Morakong on (+27) 67 158 - 7572 or lebogang@lesedisechaba.co.za

David Morakong on (+27) 83 777 – 6756 or david@lesedisechaba.co.za

Alternatively, use any of the following:

T: (012) 003- 6681

W: www.lesedisechaba.co.za

E: info@lesedisechaba.co.za

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lesedilasechabaholdings/