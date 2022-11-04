CyberHub brings Mailprotector’s e-mail security to SA

Mailprotector + CyberHub have teamed up to bring South Africa the easiest, most secure e-mail security available on the market with a full suite of products all managed in one console.



This year, on the main stage at DattoCon 22, Mailprotector introduced two huge announcements. The first was Radar, a free, comprehensive e-mail security test that shows weaknesses in your e-mail and recommends how to secure them. A tool has long been needed to demonstrate the value of securing the e-mail environment in a way that is simple to use and easy to understand. Radar employs a full e-mail delivery loop to check more than 10 critical areas for issues, with the ability to provide a complete 360-degree security analysis of both incoming and outgoing e-mail. Right now, it’s free to use, but when you become a partner through CyberHub, this tool becomes exponentially more powerful by allowing you, the partner, a fully brand-able https://email.security URL with built-in lead generation. After running a test, not only will the prospect receive the report linking back to you, but you will receive the report allowing the ability to follow-up with confidence, knowing exactly how to improve and secure their e-mail environment. Check your score today: https://cyberhub.email.security/radar

Radar is the newest release from Mailprotector, following its award-winning, patented, passwordless e-mail encryption technology called Bracket, which was announced five years prior at DattoCon 2018. Bracket is user-friendly encrypted e-mail with no plugins or apps. Simply wrap brackets around the subject in any e-mail client and Bracket handles the rest. Partners around the world have been raving about this product since its release!

“It is so incredibly easy to use, even for some of the most technology inept end-users! The added security and cost-effectiveness to our clients is a no-brainer.”

“This was a game-changer, making it so easy to send secure messages from any device.”

“We have used several encryption products over the years, but the ease of Bracket makes it a no-brainer.”

Mailprotector is a HIPAA compliant e-mail security, compliance and encryption platform designed to help you keep your users safe. Their secure e-mail gateway won’t make you choose between security and ease of use. You’ll find that everything from onboarding to user management will be some of the simplest in your stack and available right now through CyberHub.

The second huge announcement from Mailprotector is the upcoming release of the world's first true zero trust e-mail security experience called Shield. This new product, launching this year in beta, will have the power of analysing data in transit and at rest, which will allow Shield to focus on the three root problems we face with e-mail today: productivity, privacy and encryption.

Shield is the most capable e-mail security platform ever created and exclusively made for MSPs. Old assumptions about e-mail have been thrown out to solve the e-mail security problem with a new foundation – zero trust. Shield combines all your e-mail activity (both in transit at the gateways and at rest in your inbox), creating a comprehensive picture of the e-mail intelligence needed to fully protect you. It’s a highly integrated system that delivers a one-of-a-kind e-mail experience bringing calm back to your inbox. Sign up to be a partner with CyberHub to be part of the e-mail revolution and receive first access to the world’s first true zero trust e-mail.