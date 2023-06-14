BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
White paper: The death of network hardware appliances and what it means for your cloud migration

Issued by Cloudflare
Johannesburg, 14 Jun 2023
Read time 0min 30sec
When organisations need to protect their on-premises networks, IT departments typically turn to old, legacy hardware boxes. It’s time for a change.

During cloud migration, many networking functions remain on-premises, creating capacity limitations, a high total cost of ownership, support challenges and security gaps.

This white paper will elaborate on these challenges, quantify their consequences and propose cloud-based solutions for improving the speed, affordability and security of your hybrid cloud infrastructure.

Please download the white paper below to read on.

