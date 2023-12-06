LootMogul, Cricket SA create digital fan experience

Cricket South Africa enters into tech game-changing partnership with LootMogul.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has joined forces with sports technology platform LootMogul, to improve the cricket experience for fans worldwide.

The CSA-LootMogul partnership will use technological advancements to bring a new dimension to cricket, according to a statement.

Digital twins of South African stadiums will provide fans with a virtual experience of being in the heart of cricket action. Interactive gaming platforms will enable fans to engage with the sport beyond live matches, creating a year-round connection with cricket, it states.

Additionally, fans will be able to explore virtual replicas of stadiums, interact with digital avatars of their favourite players, as well as experience a holistic and immersive cricket experience.

“This is a leap into the future of cricket,” says CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki. “It is not just about enhancing the game; it is about revolutionising the fan experience. By leveraging advanced technologies like digital twins and immersive gaming, we are pioneering a new chapter in cricket, offering our fans around the globe unprecedented ways to engage with their favourite sport.”

Raj Rajkotia, CEO and founder of LootMogul, adds: “We are thrilled to partner with Cricket South Africa, one of the premier nations in the cricket world. With our digitalised real-world assets and gaming strategy, we aim to enhance global fan and brand engagement, while creating a whole new revenue stream for all stakeholders. This is a game-changing partnership with CSA.”

The cricket governing body highlights that the global sports landscape is undergoing a seismic shift, thanks to technological advancements. From artificial intelligence and data analytics, to virtual reality and blockchain, these innovations are redefining how sports are played, consumed and experienced.

With cricket's popularity soaring, particularly in the US, CSA believes the partnership will help it tap into new markets.

Furthermore, its viewership statistics − including a 230% increase in viewership from India − demonstrate the immense potential for digital engagement with a global audience, it says.

“Fans are no longer passive spectators; they are now active participants in a digitally-enhanced sports world. This evolution is evident in various sports, from football’s use of video assistant referees, to basketball’s adoption of advanced analytics for performance improvement.”

CSA says the partnership will kick-off on 10 December, during India's tour of South Africa.