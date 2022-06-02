Africa Data Centres named Beacon of Information and Communication Technology's Carrier Neutral Data Centre of the Year

Africa Data Centres (www.AfricaDataCentres.com), a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, has been named 'Carrier Neutral Data Centre of the Year' at this year's Beacon of Information and Communication Technology (BoICT) awards. In its 13th year, the BoICT awards and corresponding lecture series explored the "Impact of Blockchain Technology in a Digitalised Nigeria" and is widely acknowledged as the most prestigious annual event in Nigeria's booming ICT industry.

According to Ken Nwogbo, chief executive officer and editor-in-chief of Communication Week Media, and the organisers of the lecture series, the awards ceremony rewards best practices. In addition, it recognises outstanding contributions to the growth of the ICT sector.

The awards are free and awardees are chosen by readers of Nigeria Communications Week through a transparent voting process, and are designed to explore efforts to put Nigeria on the global ICT map, he added.

"Winning the award is a testament to your talents, innovations, contributions and commitments to the growth of the ICT industry, especially in your expertise as a data centre operator, which operates Africa's largest network of interconnected, carrier and cloud-neutral data centre facilities.

"We have recognised your hard work, sincerity and dedication towards the development of the ICT industry with your strategically located, world-class data centre facilities that provide a home for business-critical data for enterprises in Africa," says Nwogbo.

Tesh Durvasula, CEO of Africa Data Centres, said: "Africa Data Centres is thrilled to have won this prestigious award that acknowledges the organisation's contribution to the growth of the data centre industry in Nigeria."

Africa Data Centres, the continent's leading pan-African operator of large-scale, vendor- and carrier-neutral data centres, recently announced a new 10MW facility in the region, the first of four faculties planned for Nigeria.

"Our plans include building an additional facility in Lagos at a separate location to ensure total disaster recovery and backup, while Abuja and Port Harcourt have been earmarked for their facilities," he added.

"Nigeria remains a key African market for us and this award recognises our investment in, and commitment to, the region. We are helping our hyperscale customers deploy digitisation solutions to West Africa. Investments in Nigeria are viewed as a great leap forward in our ambitious long-term plans to close the digital divide and digitise the country," continued Durvasula.

Organisations of every size and in every vertical have faced tremendous challenges over the past two years. However, it has been motivating and encouraging to acknowledge the outstanding products and services that enhance connectivity and drive economic growth in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

"As a business of Cassava Technologies, we ensure that our initiatives enable social mobility and the economic prosperity of individuals and businesses across the continent through increased access to innovative technologies. BoICT recognising us with this prestigious award reaffirmed that Africa Data Centres' work is making a difference. We offer congratulations to all who entered, especially the winners in their respective categories," he concluded.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Data Centres.

