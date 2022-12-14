Hello Pay, AURA join forces to protect SMEs

Zunaid Miya, managing director of Hello Pay.

Local fintech firm Hello Pay, in partnership withlocal on-demand security and medical response platform AURA, is offering an armed response option to small business owners.

Hello Pay forms part of a larger ecosystem, the Hello Group.

In a statement, the fintech firm says the armed response option is available via its suite of business solutions, to provide peace of mind to spaza shops, kasi traders, informal entrepreneurs and SMEs across SA.

The armed response offering connects users to AURA’s network of private security and medical response providers anywhere in South Africa at the touch of a button.

The Hello Pay business solution offers the 24-hour armed response at a cost of R2 a day, it states.

Zunaid Miya, managing director of Hello Pay, says the goal of enhancing safety and allowing merchants to focus on growing their businesses led to partnering with AURA to deliver a “trusted, market-leading” emergency response.

“As cash remains prevalent in the informal economy, offering an accessible point-of-sale solution already reduces the threat of crime. Hello Pay is pleased to take safety and security concerns a step further by giving merchants direct access to a digital security network.”

According to the statement, Hello Pay’s armed response offering, in collaboration with AURA, allows merchants to request armed or medical response, wherever and whenever needed, with a tap of a button on their smart device.

“The safety and wellbeing of our merchant community is paramount. With emergency and armed response assistance, vetted private security will reach users within minutes. This added service is one of the many benefits for Hello Pay customers, allowing store owners to run their businesses with increased ease of mind,” notes Miya.

Ryan Lurie, head of business development at AURA, adds: “Safety is a basic human right, which is why AURA is focused on democratising access to emergency response services in much the same way as Hello Pay levels the playing field for merchants and SMEs.”