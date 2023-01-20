US firm acquires SA e-learning firm Hubble Studios

Noodle, a US-based e-learning content provider, has completed the acquisition of Hubble Studios, a global e-learning design firm headquartered in Cape Town.

Hubble Studios was founded in SA in 2012 by Hannes Geldenhuys, and Robert Paddock (co-founders of GetSmarter), to develop custom online education content and technology that will maximise learning impact and serve the missions of its partner institutions, foundations and clients.

Its key objective is to guide, co-design and develop customised e-learning solutions that are client-led by creating formal assessments, notes and graphics, videos, animation as well as games, which are custom-built for effective learning.

According to the companies, the acquisition is expected to create many new jobs in SA, as Noodle continues on its rapid growth trajectory.

Geldenhuys, CEO of Hubble Studios, will join Noodle as senior vice president of international, responsible for spearheading international partnerships.

“The management and staff of Hubble Studios are honoured to join the esteemed team at Noodle and contribute to their trailblazing efforts to deliver high-quality, rigorous and accessible hybrid degree programmes,” notes Geldenhuys.

“As one entity, we can elevate our support for university partners in North America and introduce the Noodle brand to universities around the world.”

According to the company, the acquisition marks Noodle’s entry into the local market, with plans to scale to additional countries including Australia, England, Germany, Switzerland and Singapore.

The added capacity accelerates the company’s mission to modernise online learning design and the overall learner experience for Noodle’s university partners and students, says the company.

Noodle and Hubble Studios first partnered in 2021 and are currently building over 100 courses for partners including the Yale School of Nursing, Butler University, the New England College of Optometry, and the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology.

The acquisition comes at an exciting time of growth and iteration for Noodle and its commitment to build a robust partner ecosystem.

By adding Hubble Studios, Noodle now partners with over 40 universities and 30 corporations worldwide.

“The acquisition underscores and strengthens Noodle’s commitment to building world-class online learning design that is affordable for our partners and modernises teaching and learning,” says John Katzman, founder and CEO of Noodle.

“We believe Hubble Studio’s innovative and interactive design capabilities empower Noodle to create a unified vision for the rigor and aesthetic of the online learning experience and to integrate that vision into the ongoing student journey, from inquiry to alumnus, and becoming a lifelong learner.”