White paper: The great workforce re-think

The upheavals of the pandemic have accelerated and thrown into sharp focus various long-term trends in the world of work, mirroring changes in wider society.

Workers want a better deal and not just in financial terms. They are seeking an improved overall employee experience, one in which they are demonstrably valued and listened to, and which is more closely tailored to their individual needs, desires, aspirations and beliefs.

As the shock waves of The Great Resignation spread through Western economies, organisations are struggling with an increasingly challenging recruitment and retention landscape. It has become increasingly clear that it’s no longer possible to attract and retain the right people with attractive remuneration packages alone. It’s time for: “The great workforce re-think”.

In this white paper, we’ll explore how organisations can recruit and retain top talent by improving their employee experience, while delivering against traditional business objectives such as driving revenues and market share.