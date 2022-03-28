Axway Amplify – Unified Catalog bringing producers and consumers together in one place

In the modern-day business, taking into account all the challenges businesses are confronted with, it can be hard to manage API complexity at scale – achieving complete API visibility while ensuring API security and governance. Axway Amplify can assist you in managing your diverse API services and simplify API production and consumption with an open, independent platform for API management.

Axway Amplify provides the SaaS-based Unified Catalog that is part of the Amplify Platform Management layer (known as Amplify Central). It also provides a CMS-based consumer facing API Portal that can be deployed fully on-premises. The API Portal is a client to the Unified Catalog and API Manager, which gives a business flexibility in their API architecture to meet specific branding, data residency as well as security.

The Unified Catalog includes the following capabilities:

It caters to both providers and consumers of the integration assets, which can range from APIs and events to managed file transfer flows. Amplify’s Management Layer manages multiple gateway environments that feed the Unified Catalog service – these gateways can be from another vendor as well.

Unified Catalog enables a business to ensure the integrity of the catalog with automated discovery and management.

Each environment or individual API can have their own customised subscription flow by event-driven subscriptions.

Each API receives customised documentation via markdown.

It enables selective sharing of integration with teams and users.

It manages apps that consume the APIs or other integration assets.

Unified Catalog assists with tagging, categorisation, search and filtering.

The views, subscriptions and transactions get measured to give the business an indication of the popularity of an asset.

Unified Catalog brings producers and consumers together in one place to facilitate re-use and speed adoption.

Key features

All your business’ APIs can be found, tested and consumed in one place with Unified Catalog. The API traffic volume, response times and usage for better decision-making can be monitored while giving developers the level of convenience and speed they crave.

APIs can be created and tested faster and more effectively by using a single, end-to-end developer portal while leveraging a unified catalog to drive collaboration and avoid duplication.

Teams and partners can be given access to your business’ APIs while integrating assets in a central Unified Catalog. That, while being updated in real-time.

Success story

HM Health Solutions from the United States that implemented Amplify API Management Platform could empower their patients to make better informed decisions. Their shared self-service catalogue supports 5 000 developers with stringent data governance while faster API discovery and consumption gives patients better access to care information. A single set of security policies govern API management tools, powering 200 HMBS services. HM Health Solutions furthermore stated that publishing all their digital services on a central catalogue, offered their developers an instant overview of what APIs were already available, which reduces duplication of effort and cutting time to market for new products.

Axway is trusted by more than 11 000 companies worldwide to extend the value of their legacy technology investments. Amplify will enable your business to leverage APIs for digital transformation while ensuring legacy technology that keeps pace with the needs of your digital services and customer expectations.