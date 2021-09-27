Report: AI:SA – The state of AI in South African business 2021

COVID-19 has forced more people online and boardrooms across the country have given their digitisation renewed focus. One of those focuses is the efficiency driven by artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML).

But what constitutes AI/ML? When we talk about AI/ML, it is important to distinguish between two types of artificial intelligence. We are not referring to what is known as general intelligence, the thinking capabilities associated with humans. This still sits in the realm of science fiction and it is not known whether a state of general artificial intelligence will ever be attained. Instead, we refer to the artificial intelligence that exists now: data-driven processes and automation with learning capabilities.

This is all the technology that you see around us: self-driving cars, natural language processing and predictive models, to name a few. We sought to assess the sentiment and adoption outlook for these technologies among South African business and IT professionals. These sentiments appear to be mixed and senior stakeholders are performing a balancing act between current requirements and future expectations.

